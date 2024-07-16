Save the date for Burgess Hill u3a summer fayre
The screwtop bottle was patented on August 10,1889; the first promenade concert was held in Queens Hall London on August 10, 1895; British MPs voted to receive salaries for the first time on August 10, 1911.
However on a more positive note in Burgess Hill this coming August 10 at the u3a Summer Fayre a cup of tea and a slice of cake will only cost £1 - good value any day of the year!
As u3a Chair Steve Furber explains: “The main highlight this year will be what u3a can offer those who are retired or in part time work.
"Represented at the fayre will be many u3a interest groups such as photography, geology, quizzing, card making, gardening, family history, music both classical and jazz, and art. Boule and table tennis will also be on show, weather permitting.”
These are just a few of the nearly 60 interest groups within Burgess Hill's u3a.
So put the date in the diary or on the kitchen calendar or preferably on both. On August 10 enjoy tea and cake for £1 at Burgess Hill Academy from 10am to 1pm and enjoy this year's celebration of our u3a.
