Save West of Ifield (SWOI) attend CPRE Countryside Day at Knepp Estate

By Aidan Zeall
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:47 BST
Save West of Ifield (SWOI) had a stall at the CPRE Countryside Day held at the Knepp Estate on Saturday, September 7.

were delighted to speak to so many people who support our view that the south east is now in real danger of being unsustainably overdeveloped.

Many people expressed incredulity that local councils could consider yet more housing development given all of the existing pressures on infrastructure in the area including health provision, water resources, sewage pollution and traffic. Many people also mentioned the poor quality of new-builds.

Major concern was also expressed about the Government's proposed changes to housing targets, which would concentrate even more building in the south-east and increase Horsham's target from around 900 houses a year to 1,300, i.e. a 40% uplift.

Fenella Maitland Smith, Chair of Save West of Ifield, in discussion with John Milne, MP for Horsham.

SWOI discussed this with local MPs John Milne and Andrew Griffith and all agreed to fight it.

We were glad to hear John Milne reiterate his opposition to Homes England's medium-term plan for 10,000 new houses between Horsham and Crawley, creating Crawsham. We will hold him to this and make sure we see active opposition.

It wasn't all gloom and doom though, and we enjoyed meeting friends and new contacts on other stalls, in particular the RSPB, Woodland Trust, Weald to Waves, CAGNE and of course CPRE Sussex.

SWOI is a group of local residents, councillors and activists who are opposing Homes England's plans to build thousands of new houses focused on Ifield Golf Club and surrounding agricultural land. There is real and understandable concern about the impact that this development will have on local infrastructure, services, precious habitat and heritage.

