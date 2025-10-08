Saxon Weald answers Horsham Matters' call for local heroes

When Horsham Matters put out the call for local heroes, Saxon Weald were happy to help. With their reception, donations drop-off and offices needing improvement, the charity asked for a helping hand. As a housing association, Saxon Weald have a brilliant team of skilled tradespeople, as well as enthusiastic colleagues happy to pick up a paintbrush for this good cause.

In three days, a small Saxon Weald team transformed the space. It is now safe, clean and welcoming.

Corinna Bishopp, Saxon Weald’s Chief Executive, said: “I believe Saxon Weald has an important role to play in supporting the community. Horsham Matters has helped many of our customers and staff over the years. I’m thrilled we’ve been able to show our gratitude with this project.”

Kelvin Glen, CEO for Horsham Matters said "We’re incredibly grateful to Saxon Weald for stepping up and standing alongside us to support our local community. Their generosity, time, and teamwork have made a real difference - transforming our space into a more welcoming and dignified environment for those we serve. This act of kindness reflects exactly what community spirit looks like, and we’re proud to have them as local heroes."

As a charity, Horsham Matters puts everything into delivering vital services — from foodbank to providing essential household items for those in need. They work closely with residents to help address the root causes of poverty, offering support that goes beyond immediate relief.

The improvement work was made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from Saxon Weald’s partner, materials supplier Jewson Partnership Solutions.

Lara Gavin, Regional Partnership Director for JPS, said: “Supporting the local communities in which we live and work is extremely important to Jewson Partnership Solutions. That’s why we were delighted to be able to support Saxon Weald’s work with Horsham Matters by donating materials for their reception area and offices. We hope the upgrades will bring joy to the community and staff for many years to come.”