Saxon Weald deliver more affordable homes for Horsham

Saxon Weald former Chair of the Board, Simon Turpitt, cuts the ribbon to officially open Turpitt Court.

40 families in the Horsham district have recently moved into new affordable homes thanks to the completion of Saxon Weald’s latest redevelopment site, Turpitt Court.

Previously known as Page Court, the development has been named after Saxon Weald’s former Chair of the Board, Simon Turpitt. Earlier in the month, Simon joined Saxon Weald staff, local councillors, and staff from Horsham District Council to celebrate the completion of the scheme.

The new development on Livingstone Road in Horsham has replaced 42 outdated retirement flats, including 17 bedsits with a single communal shower room, with 40 flats for affordable rent.

Building was initially started by Westridge Construction in summer 2020, who supported Saxon Weald in delivering eight brand new houses for social rent, before they entered administration in autumn 2023. Works were paused for several months before Sunninghill Construction took over the final stages of development in spring 2024.

(From left to right) Jane Eaton - Horsham District Council Chief Executive, Simon Turpitt - Saxon Weald former Chair of the Board, Steven Dennis - Saxon Weald Chief Executive

Saxon Weald’s Chair of the board, Simon Hardwick, said:

“I’m so pleased to finally be able to celebrate the opening of Turpitt Court. It hasn’t been the smoothest of journeys, but the hard work of all involved has paid off. Our sincere thanks to Horsham District Council and Homes England for their generous funding, and continued support to provide more affordable homes for local people. We’d also like to extend our gratitude to Sunninghill for helping us to ensure successful completion of these fantastic new homes.”

The completion of Turpitt Court also coincides with the building of Saxon Weald’s 2000th new affordable home since their establishment in 2000. To mark the opening, Sunninghill gifted residents a bee tower for the communal gardens. The tower aims to provide a home for solitary bees, encourage pollination and support healthy ecosystems.