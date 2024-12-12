Saxon Weald hosts a magical Christmas experience for local residents

In light of the ongoing cost of living crisis, Saxon Weald launched their very first Christmas grotto this week to spread some festive magic to children in the local community.

Specifically for Saxon Weald residents, the free event, which was sponsored by TSG Building Services PLC, offered families the chance to enjoy some seasonal fun at Saxon Weald’s head office.

Visitors were immersed in Christmas charm as soon as they arrived; being welcomed by Santa’s elves and taken through to his workshop to take part in festive crafts. Children were then invited to meet with Santa in his enchanting grotto.

Residents shared their experiences:

Children enjoyed doing some Christmas crafts with Santa's elves.

“A massive thank you to all the team at Saxon Weald for hosting Santa. It was much more than I expected, there was so much to do. Love and laughter were put into today with a heap of magic! It’s been a hard year, and this just made my entire year better.” Zoe

“Wow, what an incredible Santa experience for the children, they loved it. Such a magical time, all the staff were fantastic, what a great event!” Clara

“Both my children enjoyed meeting Santa as well as taking part in the craft activities! The snacks and drinks were appreciated too so thank you from us all. It was very well organised and the grotto looked amazing!”Joanne

Saxon Weald Assistant Director of Customer Experience, Rachel Richards, expressed her delight at the outcome of the event: “We are so pleased to have been able to support so many of our customers at what can be an expensive and difficult time of year.

The event was sponsored by TSG Building Services PLC.

"It was wonderful to see so many smiles on both children and adults faces. A huge thank you to our contractor, TSG Building Services PLC, for their generous sponsorship. It wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”