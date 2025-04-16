Say ‘Cheers!’ to the Ale Trail
We are running this Ale Trail to celebrate the Branch's 50th anniversary, having been established in 1974 and to commemorate the publication of the 2025 Good Beer Guide, which lists over 1000 pubs in the UK selling Real Ale.
A draught Real Ale, or 'cask ale' as it is known nowadays, is a living product, containing brewers’ yeast that continues to ferment (or condition) the beer in its cask as it lies in the pub cellar.
The Ale Trail is one way of promoting cask ale and will be launched at the Yapton Beerex Beer Festival at the Yapton & Ford Village Hall on Saturday 10th May. The Beer Festival will be held from Friday 9th May until Sunday 11th May. From 1st May, the Ale Trail passport can be downloaded for home printing from:
The list of pubs includes city-centre and out-of-the-way pubs and reputedly a "haunted" freehouse. Advice on bus routes and train stations is given in the Passport, as well as the pub phone numbers for checking the opening hours.
James Bell, Western Sussex CAMRA's Ale Trail co-ordinator said "The Ale Trail is a great way for people to try out a new beer and to have a bit of fun going to new places at the same time". For more details see: https://westernsussex.camra.org.uk/viewnode.php?id=256581.