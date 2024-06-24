Scale model show goes large for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Club chairman Tony Roberts explained: “Building on the success of last year’s show we will have 35 model clubs and 16 traders, selling everything you could need to get started in the hobby from paint brushes and glue to latest mega-Uber kits thus catering for all.
"The variety of model subjects on display will again be impressive and diverse. Planes, trains, automobiles, buildings, military, sci-fi, fantasy – you name it, it’ll be there!
“The well-known brand Airfix will also be in attendance with their sponsored “make and take” tables, which always prove popular with young and old alike having their first go at modelling.”
In addition, the event will feature an open competition with more than 30 classes of models on display, including a junior category, with a fee of £2 per entry (the Junior category is free to enter).
Hot and cold food and drinks will be provided by the Horam Scout and Explorers group.
Tony, who teaches Biology at Horsham’s College of Richard Collyer (Collyer’s) and runs their Model Making Club enrichment activity, added: “I’ve invited all our Collyer’s student model makers and their families to the day, and along with everyone else they are all are guaranteed a friendly welcome at the largest scale model show in the south of England.
"Last year’s event was a tremendous success, so it certainly bodes well for 2024!”
The Scale Model South show takes place 10am till 4pm, on Saturday, July 6, at Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, BN21 2UF.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.