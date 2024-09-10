Scale the Spinnaker Tower for St Catherine's Hospice

It’s not too late to join other adventurous fundraisers and take part in an epic 100 metre abseil down the iconic Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, to raise vital funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Get ready to harness up on Sunday 22 September and descend one of the South East’s most legendary landmarks, whilst enjoying unmissable views across Portsmouth harbour, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight.

This is St Catherine’s second abseil at the Spinnaker Tower, and you can sign up as an individual or as part of a team.

Carol Stimpson was one of 20 brave hospice supporters who abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower last year despite her fear of heights. She said, “I still have a fear of heights, but that’s where the challenge came in. I thought for the hospice I’m going to do it and put my fear to one side. My dad died at the hospice in 2000 and he got such wonderful care. I also worked there for 18 years as a community nurse and receptionist, and was very proud to do so. The hospice is a very special place for me like it is for a lot of people.”

Even though abseiling was a big challenge for Carol she said, “It was an amazing experience and I can tick it off my bucket list now. My medal is hung proudly in my kitchen. I’d encourage anyone to give it a go.”

It costs £30 to register for an abseil which includes an exclusive St Catherine's orange abseil t-shirt, an abseil medal and a free ticket to the Spinnaker's viewing platform on the day. Abseilers are asked to fundraise at least £250, but a bespoke fundraising pack full of fundraising ideas and tips will help people to reach this minimum target. If people raise £500 or more, the abseil will include a GoPro video and photograph.

To secure one of our few remaining places please visit: www.stch.org.uk/spinnaker-tower-abseil-2024/or call St Catherine’s fundraising team on 01293 447361. Sign up now to avoid disappointment!