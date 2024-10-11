Scam awareness advice at Guild Care’s Creating Connections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scams are becoming more sophisticated, making them harder to detect and affecting more people than ever. In response, Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, is hosting a ‘Scam Alert’ session for people aged 65 and over. The informative event will be held on Tuesday 29th October from 1.30 to 3.30pm, at Guild Care’s offices at Methold House, North Street, Worthing.

Megan Cohen of Guild Care’s Creating Connections team, said, “Sadly, it’s easier than ever to fall victim to a scam, so we’re delighted to welcome experts from West Sussex County Council along to offer some practical advice on how to stay safe and avoid becoming a target. They’ll be talking to us about preventing fraud, common scams, and what to watch out for to protect your personal information as well as your finances.”

The scam awareness session is open to everyone aged 65 and over, and you don’t need to be a member of Creating Connections to attend. It’s free to come along, and complimentary tea and coffee will be served during the afternoon. However, as places are limited, they need to be booked in advance.

To reserve your place or to learn more about the Scam Alert session, please contact Guild Care’s friendly Creating Connections team on 01903 528635 or via email [email protected].