SCDA to deliver Connect to Work employment support programme in East Sussex

SCDA (Sussex Community Development Association) is proud to announce that we have been awarded funding to deliver the Connect to Work programme in East Sussex - a national initiative designed to support disabled people, individuals with health conditions, and those facing complex barriers to employment to move into meaningful, sustainable work. SCDA’s Employability team will focus on supporting adults 25 years +, who need tailored help to progress towards or into employment.

SCDA’s team of dedicated Employment Specialists will provide:

Personalised engagement to identify individual strengths, goals, and barriers.

Tailored action plans focused on developing the confidence, skills, and experience needed to progress.

Support with job applications, including CV development, interview preparation, and work trials.

In-work support to help participants settle into roles and sustain employment.

Our team will work in close partnership with local employers to create inclusive opportunities and promote diversity in the workforce.

We also offer a financial health check to all participants.

Our delivery of Connect to Work builds on the strong partnerships we have across the region - including with East Sussex County Council, local employers, training providers, and community organisations.

Connect to Work poster

Jude Day, Employability Programme Manager at SCDA, said: “I am delighted to offer such an important programme helping people in our local community to get into work. It can be hard to find work and the support we offer enables everyone to achieve this goal”.

For more information on Connect to Work, contact the SCDA Employability Team on 07706 322 133 or email us on [email protected]