School raising £1,000 to help fund new quality books for children

The team at Pashley Down Infant School are so passionate about getting quality books in the hands of their children, that a group of them will be raising money by running the Eastbourne Tempo 10km on the 22nd September. The school budget is tight, but they will not let that stand in the way of excellent resources for the children in their care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Head, Emma Lewis, is passionate about reading and knows that the best way to engage excellent readers were with quality texts. "Unfortunately the books we want are so expensive but we didn't want to give up." So the staff decided to raise the money themselves.

"The children deserve the best!" said Headteacher Andy Best who will be running alongside his Deputy Head Emma Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lot's of our staff have signed up and joined the Pashley Plodders running group. We even have ex Pashley staff joining us to help raise as much money as we can. Staff have been training through the Summer holidays. That's how dedicated our team are."

Headteacher Andy Best and some of the Pashley Plodders.

If you would like to donate please go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emma-lewis-868 and you can support them, and all the other runners, by cheering them them on along the way on September 22.