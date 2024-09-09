School raising £1,000 to help fund new quality books for children
Deputy Head, Emma Lewis, is passionate about reading and knows that the best way to engage excellent readers were with quality texts. "Unfortunately the books we want are so expensive but we didn't want to give up." So the staff decided to raise the money themselves.
"The children deserve the best!" said Headteacher Andy Best who will be running alongside his Deputy Head Emma Lewis.
"Lot's of our staff have signed up and joined the Pashley Plodders running group. We even have ex Pashley staff joining us to help raise as much money as we can. Staff have been training through the Summer holidays. That's how dedicated our team are."
If you would like to donate please go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emma-lewis-868 and you can support them, and all the other runners, by cheering them them on along the way on September 22.
