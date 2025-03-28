Science Day at The Stade, Hastings

By Jenny Lozano
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:12 BST
Come along to our first ever Hastings Science Day for the family. We have talks about the sea kelp project and a beach come with Sussex Wildlife Trust. There's a chance to talk about solar panels and how to improve your house energy saving.

The Stade, Hastings

Chosen age group:

Ages: children 7 - 18 · adults 18+years

Available tickets:

Science Day and Sea Kelp Talk are free

Saturday 5th Apr, 10:00 - 16:00

Come along to our first ever Hastings Science Day for the family. We have talks about the sea kelp project and a beach come with Sussex Wildlife Trust. There's a chance to talk about solar panels and how to improve your house energy saving. There will also be science activities for young people - these are for over 7yrs.

Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult and remain the responsibility of the adult. The Sea Kelp Talk and Beach Comb needs to be booked with children accompanied by an adult. The Science Day is a drop in day, so doesn't need booking, but if you can it would help us to know numbers attending to the day.

Refreshments available.

Hastings Thrives is an education based inclusion charity promoting arts and sciences.

Booking link: https://eequ.org/book/science-day-with-hastings-thrives-14246

