Scientist turned chef from Heathfield is recognised in 'World Best Awards'

A scientist turned chef has been named amongst the ‘World’s Best Culinary Judges’ alongside competitors from 23 countries.

Molecular biologist Shah F Athar, who worked to find early detection of Mad Cow disease and prevent mass culls, ditched the lab to experiment with food over 25 years ago.

The father-of-three, who grew up in Crowborough and now lives in Heathfield, went on to build an award-winning restaurant business and has since trained thousands of up-and-coming chefs – as well as cooking demos to school children.

And now the former University of Manchester masters graduate has been recognised by the International Business Alliance (IBA), which recognises top performers in the industry.

Shah Athar at the family’s restaurant with his brothers and father, at the Rose of Bengal, Crowborough East Sussex. From left to right: Jushef, Ali, Zubyer and Shah.

Shah, who has lobbied government officials to make changes in the catering sector, said: “It’s great to receive recognition, helping to raise the profile and pride in the industry. There’s a high level of competition in this field and I’m honoured to receive this award.”

Mad Cow Disease

Shah worked in a high security governmental veterinary lab, carrying out cutting edge trials to help prevent the spread of disease among animals.

Shah, who also looked at ways to tackle Scrapie – a fatal brain disease in sheep and goats, worked with highly infectious material and learned to be precise and methodical in his work.

Shah Athar Shah was presented an award by YM Tengku Adena, President of Malaysia Entrepreneurs Ecosystem Data Center (MEEDC) in Dusit Thani Laguna, Singapore.

He said: “It could be scary and I saw the hardships farmers were going through because of the diseased animals. The work, which is ongoing, was interesting and relevant.”

Shah studied molecular parasitology, such as viruses, bacteria, worms or insects, parasitic diseases.

He was on the path to undertake a PhD and become a university department lead. But he returned to help the family business, where he had helped out from the age of eight, and found his calling in hospitality.

He said: “I had a passion from a young age and enjoy the camaraderie in the industry. I’m continually learning and competitions are a great way to understand other techniques.”

Shah F Athar with his award.

Training future chefs

Shah is the chief operating officer for UK Curry Connect (UKCC), a campaign group which has been set up to raise awareness of skills shortages in the Asian catering industry.

He has organised events with UKCC to promote the next generation of chefs - with the team winning gold at the 2018 Culinary World Cup.

He is also treasurer to the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for ethnic minority business owners, which campaigns on a range of issues.

The professional trainer has organised high level competitions, including internationally, over the last seven years. This includes UKCC Championships, Asian Plate Art Awards, Indian Masters at the NEC, Indian Masterclass, UKCC Salon Culinaire.

He said: “I have come across former students and employees who have gone on to open their own restaurant and say I inspired them, which is moving.

“I’ve seen trainee chefs grow in confidence, with some going on to host TV shows overseas. It’s a very fulfilling role.”

Shah, 49, a leading demonstrator for cooking in the classroom, has taught around 4,000 primary school children over the last 20 years.

He said: “I now come across the children whose parents I taught all those years ago and their parents still remember me.”

Shah was presented an award by YM Tengku Adena, President of Malaysia Entrepreneurs Ecosystem Data Center (MEEDC) in Dusit Thani Laguna, Singapore.