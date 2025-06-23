'Scoop, There It Is!' – Cove UKs Seal Bay Holiday Park dishes out free ice cream for guests and their dogs in one-hour heatwave treat

With the sun blazing and temperatures soaring, Seal Bay Resort in Selsey is keeping things cool in the sweetest way possible, by handing out FREEice cream to guests and their pups for one refreshing hour.

Guests at the popular COVE UK-owned holiday park can enjoy a complimentary scoop of locally-made New Forest Ice Cream, one for them, and one for their dog. Because when the mercury rises, everyone deserves a treat.

The initiative, aims to spread smiles and keep tails wagging during the heatwave with beachgoers and ice-cream-loving pups enjoying their well-earned cool-down.

“We know how important it is to stay cool, and what better way than with an ice cream?” said Anthony Bennet, General Manager from Seal Bay. “Our guests, both two-legged and four, are loving the summer sunshine, and this is just a little something to make it even more special.”

ABOUT SEAL BAY

Nestled on the stunning South Coast, Seal Bay is an award-winning holiday park designed for unforgettable family escapes, flexible self-catering breaks, and the dream of owning your own seaside retreat. Whether you're staying for a weekend or settling into your coastal home-from-home, Seal Bay offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. With top-tier entertainment, unbeatable beachside location, and a welcoming community, it's your holiday – your way!

