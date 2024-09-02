Scoring on and off the pitch with his weight loss goals

By Kirsty Cheyne
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024
Pete from Pagham is enjoying a new found energy, and increased fitness on the pitch as a part-time referee after dropping 3.5 stone in just 13 weeks!!

Pete said how he really struggled with being out of breath when he was refereeing back in April.

"My joints ached for days afterwards, it really took it out of me. I realised something needed to change"

It was this lightbulb moment that prompted him to join the local Slimming World group in Pagham with his partner Kate.

Peter 3.5 stone between these photos.

They love the generosity and freedom of the famous food optimising plan, they still enjoy their favourite meals just by making some simple healthy swaps to how they cook them from stir fries, to curries, bolognaise and barbecues.

And the next time Peter was on the pitch, 3.5 stone lighter it felt an absolute doddle for him!! He felt full of energy throughout. What a transformation!

Pete reached and smashed his initial personal achievement Target and is now almost four stone lighter and close to his new final target, chosen by him.

Pete said he really hopes his story inspires more men to join a Slimming World Group, due to his shift patterns he sometimes visits different groups.

"Whichever group I manage to get to (weekly) they always make me feel welcome and very supported."

