Scoring on and off the pitch with his weight loss goals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pete said how he really struggled with being out of breath when he was refereeing back in April.
"My joints ached for days afterwards, it really took it out of me. I realised something needed to change"
It was this lightbulb moment that prompted him to join the local Slimming World group in Pagham with his partner Kate.
They love the generosity and freedom of the famous food optimising plan, they still enjoy their favourite meals just by making some simple healthy swaps to how they cook them from stir fries, to curries, bolognaise and barbecues.
And the next time Peter was on the pitch, 3.5 stone lighter it felt an absolute doddle for him!! He felt full of energy throughout. What a transformation!
Pete reached and smashed his initial personal achievement Target and is now almost four stone lighter and close to his new final target, chosen by him.
Pete said he really hopes his story inspires more men to join a Slimming World Group, due to his shift patterns he sometimes visits different groups.
"Whichever group I manage to get to (weekly) they always make me feel welcome and very supported."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.