1st Sompting Scout Group has responded to the increased demand in our local community and is excited to offer more opportunities for Scouting for children aged between 10 and 14, with the support of the local community and volunteers.

Cameron Baldock, Lead Volunteer for the Scout District said “We are so excited to be able to welcome in more young people and adults into our Scouting family. The new Scout section can get stuck into so many exciting activities and it expands the opportunities for adults to get involved too! The group in Sompting was already providing fun and adventure to so many people, and now even more can learn skills for life.”

Through fun, activities and adventure, Scouts offers a youth provision that is known worldwide but the benefits aren’t just for the young people. Did you know that 79% of adult volunteers in Scouting volunteer because they enjoy it and 70% feel like the have a positive impact?

The interest from adults to become part of the group’s successful team is building - and now is the perfect time to get involved! Training, support and friendship is all provided for anybody who volunteers – but best of all, everything is flexible to fit around your life.

Two Scouts Hiking

Coming up soon for the Scouts is making mini race cars, cooking for the other Scouts and extended their first aid skills – truly skills for life.

1st Sompting Scout Group meet weekly on Mondays from 19:00 to 21:00 where young people aged 10-14, can come and try Scouting and see just how much fun can be had.

For more information, please contact the group on [email protected].