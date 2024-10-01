Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505 or www.eshrc.org

SEAHAVEN HARD OF HEARING CLUB are having their monthly social meeting today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 2pm. Visitors are welcome. For more information Tel: 01323 653003 or Email: [email protected]

A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS, a fundraising event for the upkeep of Seaford Little Theatre. Steyne Road today Friday from 7.30pm. Live music featuring Strum4fun, Verity, Ric Blow, The Hideaways and Steve 'Larry' Adler. Tickets £5 on the door or online: www.ticketsource.co.uk

EXHIBITION at the Crypt Gallery, Church Street - 'The Everlasting Mystery of the Sea' by Sara Hill, a variety of seascapes and landscapes. From today Friday to Saturday 26th October - Closed on Mondays. www.thecryptgallery.com

CHARITY MARKET tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 10am - 1pm. This months charity 'The Cinnamon Trust'. Variety of stalls and refreshments available.

BOOT, CRAFT & PRODUCE FAIR on Sunday 6th October from 9am - 1pm at the Martello Fields, eastern end of the seafront. Stallholders from 7.30am (£10 per pitch). Refreshments available. www.seafordrotary.org.uk

BEACH CLEAN on Sunday 6th October from 10am - 12 noon at The Buckle end of the seafront. Equipment is provided, helpful if you have your own.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday 6th October from 4pm. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online: www.eventbrite.co.uk

SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday 9th October at Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors are welcome. Tel: 01323 492433

THE MANY SCHOOLS OF SEAFORD a talk given by Charlie Grimble on Friday 11th October from 2.30pm. Tickets £5 on the door. In aid of Seaford's Museum. www.seafordmuseum.co.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Wilding' Cert. PG on Friday 11th October at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

ILLUSTRATED TALK on Ellis Kelsey (photographer during 1890 and 1938) given by Kevin Gordon on Saturday 19th October from 7.30pm at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village. Admission by ticket only at £10 (including refreshments and wine) available from Angies Newsagent, Claremont Road. For further details Tel: 07964535831. In aid of the Willett Charitable Trust Bishopstone.