Seaford and Bishopstone Village News
TALK: 'The Many Schools of Seaford' a talk given by Charlie Grimble today Friday from 2.30pm at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road. Admission £5 on the door. www.seafordmuseum.co.uk
SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Wilding' Cert. PG, today Friday from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.
SEAFORD BONFIRE NIGHT tomorrow Saturday. Procession will leave the White Lion, Claremont Road at 7.15pm to the War Memorial for wreath laying. Proceeding to the Martello Fields for the lighting of the bonfire and fireworks. For full details of the route and timings, there are program booklets at various locations around the town.
MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station on Monday 14th October from 10am - 1pm. Including pop-up pantry, hand massages, one to one advice on digital inclusion. At 11.30am a talk by Mark Dimmock from East Sussex Hearing. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB are at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday 14th October from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz or on the door.
MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Friday 18th October from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. At 11am a talk given by Jane Keel on Seaford Museum. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice on Friday 18th October from 10am - 12 noon at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]
ILLUSTRATED TALK given by Kevin Gordon on 'The Photography of Ellis Kelsey'. Beautiful clear, crisp glass plate images of Sussex from 1890 and 1938 (held by Seaford Museum) on Saturday 19th October from 7.30pm, at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village. Admission by ticket only at £10 to include refreshments and wine, available from Angies Newsagent, Claremount Road. For further details Tel: 07964535831. In aid of the Willet Trust, Bishopstone.
