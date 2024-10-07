Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seaford and Bishopstone

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TALK: 'The Many Schools of Seaford' a talk given by Charlie Grimble today Friday from 2.30pm at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road. Admission £5 on the door. www.seafordmuseum.co.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Wilding' Cert. PG, today Friday from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEAFORD BONFIRE NIGHT tomorrow Saturday. Procession will leave the White Lion, Claremont Road at 7.15pm to the War Memorial for wreath laying. Proceeding to the Martello Fields for the lighting of the bonfire and fireworks. For full details of the route and timings, there are program booklets at various locations around the town.

Submitted article

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station on Monday 14th October from 10am - 1pm. Including pop-up pantry, hand massages, one to one advice on digital inclusion. At 11.30am a talk by Mark Dimmock from East Sussex Hearing. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB are at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday 14th October from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz or on the door.

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Friday 18th October from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. At 11am a talk given by Jane Keel on Seaford Museum. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice on Friday 18th October from 10am - 12 noon at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

ILLUSTRATED TALK given by Kevin Gordon on 'The Photography of Ellis Kelsey'. Beautiful clear, crisp glass plate images of Sussex from 1890 and 1938 (held by Seaford Museum) on Saturday 19th October from 7.30pm, at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village. Admission by ticket only at £10 to include refreshments and wine, available from Angies Newsagent, Claremount Road. For further details Tel: 07964535831. In aid of the Willet Trust, Bishopstone.