HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS record book. Tel: 01323 722505

LUNCHTIME CONCERT tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonards Church, Church Street from 1pm. Featuring Adam Heron (piano). Free Entry with a retiring collection.

CONCERT from Seaford Music Society, today Saturday at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 3pm. Tickets available in advance from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Newberry Tully Estate Agents, Church Street, Online; www.ticketsource.org or on the door.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station on Monday 21st October from 10am - 1pm. Including a Pop-up Pantry, 10.30am - Legal Advice and 11.30am - Talk on Newhaven Twinning Association. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

PINCH POINT PROJECT WORKSHOP at Bishopstone Station on Tuesday 22nd October. First of four workshops. Do you want to improve support for local people? Do you sometimes struggle to make ends meet? Share your experience of the cost of living crisis to drive change in Lewes District. For more information and booking Email: [email protected]

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'American Fiction' Cert. 15 on Friday 25th October from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.