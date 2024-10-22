Seaford and Bishopstone village news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'American Fiction' Cert. 15 today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

OPEN CHURCH CAFE tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Lane from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome.

UNWANTED TOOLS: Any unwanted tools (garden forks, electric drills etc) are needed for refurbishment and will be delivered to Africa to help people get jobs or start a business, tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 10am - 2pm. Supporting 'Tools with a Mission, Tool Collection Day'. Email: [email protected]

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE tomorrow Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 1pm - 3.30pm www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

PRE-LOVED SCHOOL UNIFORM POP-UP SHOP tomorrow Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 1pm - 3.30pm. www.schooluniform.sharingskills.co.uk

SEAFORD SESSIONS: GRANNYS ATTIC tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, or Online www.seafordsessions.org

SEED & PLANT EXCHANGE on Sunday 27th October at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 12 noon. Bring your unwanted plants and seeds to exchange or donate. Refreshments available. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

A.G.M. of East Blatchington Pond Conservation Society on Wednesday 30th October at Cross Way Church, Clinton Place from 7.30pm. All are welcome.

HEARING AID BATTERIES and Hearing Loss Advice on Friday 1st November at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Taste of Things' Cert. 12A (subtitles) on Friday 1st November at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.