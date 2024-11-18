Seaford and Bishopstone village news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AUTUMN FAIR tomorrow Saturday at Cross Way Church Hall, Clinton Place from 10am. Organised by National Trust Seaford Association. For more information [email protected]

ARTISTS AND MAKERS FAYRE tomorrow Saturday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 11am - 3pm. Unique seasonal gifts, cards, jewellery and art. Refreshments available. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE tomorrow Saturday at Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 1pm - 3.30pm. CommunityLunch at 12 noon.

POP-UP SHOP for preloved school uniform tomorrow Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 1pm - 3.30pm

STIR UP SUNDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 11am - 1pm on Sunday 24th November. Make Christmas Puddings with Gemma. Bring your own aprons. For more information www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

THE LITTLE GREEN CINEMA at Seaford Community Cinema, The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Sunday 24th November from 3pm. 'Patrick and the Whale', a documentary screening with afternoon tea. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.seafordcinema.org

CONCERT by Seaford Music Society on Sunday 24th November from 3pm at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, or Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or Online: Ticketsource

ARTS & CRAFTS CHRISTMAS FAIR at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street from Tuesday 26th November to Sunday 1st December from 10.30am - 4.30pm

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'All of us Strangers' Cert. 15 on Friday 29th November from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Onlinbe: www.seafordcinema.org