Seaford and Bishopstone village news

Hearing Aid Maintenance, Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

Seaford's Musical Jewels Night tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7pm - 10pm. Raising funds for 'Just Friends' and the theatre's roof. Tickets at £8 available online (search Seaford Musical Jewels) or from Be Creative, 13 Sutton Park Road (cash only).

Seven Sisters Lace Society is meeting on Sunday 19th January from 10am - 4pm at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road. Beginners are welcomed as tuition is provided. Tel: 07941327409

Corelli Ensemble are at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday 19th January from 4pm. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or Online: www.eventbrite.co.uk

Seaford Community Cinema is showing 'The Outrun' Cert. 15 on Friday 24th January at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.