Seaford and Bishopstone village news
TALK - 'From City Courtyard to Seaside Sanctury' given by Geoff Stonebank today Friday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 2.30pm. Please book online www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events
FRIENDS of BISHOPSTONE STATION are inviting volunteers to register their interest in the latest project of clearing the disused platform, tomorrow Saturday from 10.30am. Refreshments provided. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
LUNCHTIME CONCERT tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 1pm featuring Simone Tavoni (piano). Free Entry with retiring collection.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED to join Friends of the Sea Meadows at North end of Cliff Gardens from 10am on Sunday 16th February. Helping with removing litter and monitor wildlife. www.ewnaturingseaford.org/friendsofseameadows
CONCERT by Corelli Ensemble on Sunday 16th February at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 4pm. Featuring soloist Philippa Davies (flute). Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.eventbrite.co.uk
MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Community drop-in and pop-up pantry, also Legal Advice at 10.30am and a talk given by Frederick Smith 'Just Friends', at 11.30am. Also Friday 21st February 'Man Space' from 10am - 12 noon, a drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, BATTERIES and Hearing Loss Advice at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]