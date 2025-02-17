Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, batteries and hearing loss advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS record book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

MAN SPACE today Friday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

OPEN CAFE tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonards Church, Church Street from 10am - 12 noon. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk

VILLAGE NATURE TRAIL tomorrow Saturday, around Bishopstone Village, looking at nature adapting to village life. Meet at St. Andrews Chuch, Bishopstone Village from 10am. Details www.renaturingseaford or www.seafordnaturalhistory.org.uk

COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT at Bishopstone Station, Station Road tomorrow Saturday from 11am. Get expert advice on how to create your own vegetable and flower raised beds. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE today Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 1pm - 3.30pm. Bring your broken items for repair with the help of specialist volunteers. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday 24th February from 10am - 1pm. Including a pop-up pantry and hand massages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing National Theatre Live - 'The Importance of being Earnest' Cert. 12A on Wednesday 16th February and 'Kinds of Kindness' Cert. 18 on Ftriday 28th February from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.