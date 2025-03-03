Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice, today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER today Friday at Cross Way Church, Clinton Place from 2pm. A service for everyone followed by refreshments.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Thelma' cert. 12A, today Friday from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SEAFORD LITTLE THEATRE, Steyne Road latest production 'Machinal' starting today Friday - Saturday 15th March. (Mon-Fri 7.45pm and Sat 2.30pm). Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online. Booking enquiries 01323 897426

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm, including a talk by John Lawrence on the Falklands. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ at The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road on Monday 10th March from 7pm/

SEAFORD STAMP and Postcard Club are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday 12th March at Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors are welcome. Tel: 01323 492433 or www.seafordstampclub.co.uk

EXHIBITION at the Crypt, Church Street from Wednesday 12th to Sundary 23rd from 10am - 4pm. Nine local artists celebrate the South Downs and the Coastline. www.thecryptgallery.com

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Macbeth' cert. 12A on Friday 14th March from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.