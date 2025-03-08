Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

A new Rector has arrived at St. Peter's Church, Seaford. He is Father Simon Earnshaw who was formally installed in the post on Monday evening (3rd March). He succeeds the Rev. Arwen Folkes, who moved towards the end of last year to become Vicar of Eastbourne at St. Mary's Church.

The church was packed for the service which was led by the Bishop of Lewes, the Rt. Rev. William Hazlewood. Fr. Simon completed a placement in this benefice, which of course also includes St. Andrew's Church at Bishopstone, during training with Arwen. He arrives here after serving as curate in the Parish of Clayton with Keymer in West Sussex.

He is married to Victoria, who works as a higher-level teaching assistant, and they have two daughters, aged 15 and 13. Prior to ordination he worked as a dentist, completing training at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and working in the profession for 15 years, mainly in general practice with a little hospital work along with some teaching and mentoring roles.

He confesses to being a man who has a passion for all things mechanical.

The family have moved into the rectory next to St. Peter's, in Belgrave Road, and after the licensing service Fr. Simon's first Eucharist was on Ash Wednesday (5th March), marking the first day of Lent, with two services at10am and a Sung Eucharist at 7pm.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Macbeth' Cert. 12A, today Friday from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

LINCHTIME CONCERT tomorrow Saturday from 1pm at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street. Free Admission with a retiring collection.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED to join a group of nature enthusiasts (Friends of the Sea Meadows) to remove litter and monitor these field for wildlife. They are meeting on Sunday 16th March at the north end of Cliff Gardens at 10am. www.renaturingseaford.org/friendsofseameadows

SEVEN SISTERS LACE SOCIETY are meeting at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road on Sunday 16th March from 10am - 4pm. Beginners welcome. Tel: Sue 07941327409

CONCERT by Seaford Music Society on Sunday 16th March at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 3pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Newberry Tully, 53 Church Street; on the door or online: www.ticketsource.co.uk

MEET UP MONDAY (17th March) at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Including Pop-up Kitchen, Legal Advice from Simpson Solicitors and a talk by Gerry Howitt of Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, batteries and hearing loss advice at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road on Friday 21st March from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring yourn brown NHS Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]