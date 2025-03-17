Seaford and Bishopstone village news

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

OPEN CHURCH CAFE at St. Leonards Church, Church Street tomorrow Saturday from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE AND LUNCH tomorrow Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road. Community lunch at 12 noon. Repair shop from 1pm - 3.30pm where you can bring your broken items for repair with the help of specialist volunteers. Refreshments available while you wait. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

'HATFUL OF RAIN' by Seaford Sessions tomorrow Saturday from 7.30pm at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road. Bluegrass, Americana and emotive storytelling. www.seafordsessions.org

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road for friendly chat from 10am - 1pm. Including a pop up kitchen and at 10.30am, hand massagea from A Touch of Gentleness. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

CLIMATE CAFE on Wednesday 16th March from 7pm - 8.30pm. Share your thoughts and feelings about the climate and ecological emergency, supported by a skilled facilitator. Free entry and everyone are welcome. Refreshments provided. Tel: 01323 891097 or Email: [email protected]

SKETCHBOOK CHALLENGE EXHIBITION at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street from Wednesday 26th to Sunday 30th March from 10am - 4pm, closes at 2pm on Sunday. A showcase of sketchbooks created by the community for SCIP's recent fundraising challenge. www.wearescip.co.uk or www.thecryptgallery.com

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Conclave' cert. 12A on Friday 28th March from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

THE DIABLOS will be performing at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th March from 7.45pm. Bring your own refreshments. Tickets at £12 available from Box Office 07984 280067