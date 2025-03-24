Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Conclave' Cert. 12A today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SKETCHBOOK CHALLENGE EXHIBITION at the Crypt Gallery, Church Street is open from 10am - 4pm and will close Sunday 30th March at 2pm. A showcase of sketchbooks created by the community of S.C.I.P's recent fundraising challenge. www.wearescip.co.uk

THE DIABLOS are appearing at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th March from 7.45pm. Tickets at £12 are available from Box Office 07984280067

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A DOODLE ROOM - Come and create and help to transform the SCIP's Studio into a doodle room, tomorrow Saturday Free activity for all ages from 10am - 2pm at the Crypt Gallery, Church Street. www.wearecip.co.uk

User (UGC) Submitted

THE WONDERFUL WILDLIFE OF SEAFORD - A Urban Nature Trail tomorrow Saturday meeting at the Bus Stop by Seaford Railway Station at 10am. A town walk looking at what lives and grows in Seaford. For more details www.seafordnaturalhistory.org.uk

COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT tomorrow Saturday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10.30am - 1pm. Food demonstrations and tastings, German brunch food and drink. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

FREE TASTER SESSION FOR LADIES at Seaford Golf Club, 111 Firle Road, tomorrow Saturday from 1.15pm for 2pm. Join golf professional Chris Lovis and lady members for tea/coffee in the clubhouse followed by a free 1 hour golf taster session. To book Tel: 07714333178

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TALK: 'My Career in Broadcasting' given by Natalie Graham tomorrow Saturday at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village from 6.30pm for 7pm start. Tickets £10 inclusive of light refreshments are available from Angie's Newsagent, 23 Claremont Road. Proceeds in aid of the Willett Trust.

COLLECTORS FAIR at the Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road on Sunday 30th March from 9.30am - 2pm. Refreshments available and free parking. Adult Entry £2. Enquiries Tel: 01323 899879 or 01424846676

CORELLI ENSEMBLE are at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday 30th March from 4pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.eventbrite.co.uk

MEET UP MONDAY (31st March) at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Community drop in and pop up pantry. Including a Talk at 11.30am on keeping fit with Pilates specialist Monty of MKFit. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk