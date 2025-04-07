Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'I'm Still Here' Cert. PG today Friday from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcine.org or on the door.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TALK - 'Sutton - The Forgotten Settlement' given by Charlie Grimble today Friday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7pm. Do you live in Seaford or Sutton? Charlie, a local historian will take you through a richly illustrated talk to make you consider your answer to this question. Using material from the Seaford Museum, The Keep and his own research and shamelessly supporting that done by other local historians, he will take you on a journey across 1,200 years that will help explain features in this part of Seaford that will help you appreciate even more of this lovely part of Sussex by the Sea.

As the talks are proving very popular, you must book your seat in advance at www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANSPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation,org,uk

Tell us what's happening in your area.

OPEN DAY tomorrow Saturday at Crouch Bowling Club, Crouch Gardens, East Street tomorrow Saturday from 10am - 2pm. Come and give bowls a try, whether you are experienced or new to the sport. Tel. 07927307640, email: [email protected] or www.crouchbowlingclubseaford.co.uk

SEAFORD BOWLING CLUB SPRING FAYRE tomorrow Saturday at Chichester Road from 10am - 12 noon. There will be Refreshments, cakes, bottle stall, CDs/DVDs, books, raffle and tombola stalls. Tel: 01323 899845 or www.seafordbowlingclub.co.uk

INCRESIBLE EDIBLE SEAFORD, a volunteer group, growing food for the community are at Morrison's flowerbeds, Dane Road on Sunday 13th April from 9am. Come along for a chat, tea and snacks and help the group growing food. www.sharingskills.co.uk/incredible-edible-seaford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLASTIC FREE SEAFORD SUNDAY BEACH CLEAN on Sunday 13th April from 10am - 12 noon, starting at The Buckle (western end of the seafront). Help clean up our beautiful beaches. Equipment provided but please bring your own if possible. Email: [email protected] or www.plasticfreeseaford.co.uk

PALM SUNDAY (13th April) - Services at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street at 8am Said Communion and 9.30am Holy Communion. St. Luke's, Walmer Road 9.30am Family Worships for Palm Sunday and St. Peter's Church, Blatchington Road 10am Palm Sunday Procession.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm every Monday. Community Drop in and Pop up Pantry for all. Including a talk by Sam from the WOLO Foundation at 11.30am. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ at the View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday 14th April from 7pm. Advance Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online: wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz.com or on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WALK OF WITNESS on Good Friday 18th April, starting at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street and proceeds to Morrisons, then through the Salts to walk along the seafront to the Jubilee Gardens at the junction of Steyne Road and South Street, followed by drinks and Hot Cross buns at Life Church, Steyne Road. Everyone is welcome.

EASTER EGG HUNT. As our many regulars will expect, Seaford Museum has its Easter Egg Hunt for young visitors in the Martello Tower on Good Friday 18th, Saturday 19th and Easter Sunday from 11am - 4pm, bring the youngsters along to join in the hunt! www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events