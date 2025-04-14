Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WALK OF WITNESS today Friday starting at St. Leonards, Church Street from 10am. The Walk proceeds to Morrisons, through the Salts and along the seafront to Jubilee Gardens, followed by drinks and a Hot X Bun at Life Church, Steyne Road. Organised by Churches Together.

EASTER EGG HUNT at Martello Tower today Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday from 11am - 4pm.

EASTER CELEBRATION at the Martello Tower on Easter Sunday from 7.30am. Come and join Seaford Baptist Church members to celebrate Easter by sharing fellowship, fish and bread on the shore.

CAR BOOT & CRAFTS FAIR on Easter Sunday 20th April from 9am - 1pm at the Martello Fields, Eastern End of the Seafront. Stallholders from 7.30am. Organised by Seaford Bonfire Society.

COFFEE MORNING/BAKE SALE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday 21st April from 10am - 1pm. Food, drink and raffle, all proceeds to WOLO Foundation, who help to improve the quality of life of families in Sussex affected by cancer.

EASTER MONDAY ACTIVITIES for everyone, at St. Andrew's Church, Bishopstone Village from 10.30am - 3.3opm. Activities include Easter flowers, I spy, seasonal colouring, grow a cress head and a Prayer Tree.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Wicked' Cert. PG on Friday 25th April from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.