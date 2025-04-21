Seaford and Bishopstone Village News
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
ENQUIRIES about the Bishopstone May Fair and if you would like to help, donate items or would like a pitch please contact Christine Tel: 07701016659. Proceeds of the day go to the upkeep of St. Andrew's Church (charity no. 1196160) and Bishopstone Parish Hall (charity no. 208802)
SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Wicked' Cert. PG today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online; www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.
OPEN CHURCH CAFE tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 10am - 12.30pm for Free Refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk
SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE & LUNCH tomorrow Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 12 noon for lunches and 1pm - 3.30pm for the Repair Cafe where you can bring your broken items for repair with the help of specialist volunteers. Refreshments are available while you wait. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk
COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT and Greenhavens Seed & Plant Exchange tomorrow Saturday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 12 noon. Bring unwanted plants, cuttings and seeds to exchange/donate. All are welcome and refreshments are available.
MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm including a pop up pantry. At 10.30am - Hand Massages from A Touch of Gentleness. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
COUCH TO 5K a free nine week course with the first session starting on Tuesday 29th April at Richmond Road Car Park from 7pm. Organised by the Seaford Striders for beginners and those returning to running. Suitable for any adult able to walk non stop for at least 20 minutes. Email: [email protected]
EXHIBITION by Last Minute Artists at The Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street, starting Tuesday 29th April to Monday 5th May. Preview Opening Tuesday 29th from 6pm - 8pm and then Wednesday to Mondays from 10am - 4.30pm. Works include 3D sculpture, paintings, stained glass, ceramic mugs, photographs and much more. www.thecryptgallery.com