Seaford and Bishopstone Village News
FUN DOG SHOW at Bishopstone May Fayre tomorrow Saturday. Registration of entries start at 1pm - 1.55pm with the show starting at 2pm. Classes are Fancy Dress/Dog Most Like its Owner, Prettiest Bitch, Most Handsome Dog, Waggiest Tail, Veteran Dog and Junior Handler. Entries are a £1 a class. For more details about the Dog Show phone 01323 492246. All proceeds from the May Fair and Fun Dog Show go to the upkeep of St. Andrew's Church (Charity No. 1196160) and Bishopstone Parish Hall (Charity No. 208802).
SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Civil War' Cert. 15 today Friday from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.
LAST MINUTE ARTISTS EXHIBITION at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street continuing from to Friday until Monday 5th May. Works include 3D sculpture, paintings, stained glass, ceramic mugs, photographic and more. Opening times 10am - 4.30pm. www.thecryptgallery.com
EAST BLATCHINGTON LECTURES. A new series of the popular East Blatchington lectures starts shortly with what could be called a real eye-catcher of a subject - about one of the most famous artists of them all, Vincent van Gough.
The remarkable and tragic story of his fairly short life will be told, with a special emphasis on some of his most famous paintings, including 'Starry Night' and 'Sunflowers'.
Kay Blackburn, the well-known local art historian, will be exploring his life and in particular these two works in the light of a new research, and a recent novel. She will talk about his mental health which so dominated the last few years of his life, and how he apparently experienced what is now term "mindfulness" which is thought may have greatly enhanced his paintings.
Her lecture will be at St. Peter's Church, Belgrave Road on Tuesday 6th May at 2.30pm.
Admission is £7, which includes light refreshments. Tickets are available from the estate agents Newberry Tully, 53 Church Street, or by phoning the Church Parish Office on 01323 899054, to leave a message to book and to pay at the door.
This monthly series of lecture continues on Tuesday 3rd June with a talk by Christine Cooke about local Sussex Churches, and then on Tuesday 1st July, with the intriguing title of 'Seaford's Lost Village' given by Charlie Grimble.