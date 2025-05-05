Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ART EXHIBTION by Sally-Mae Joseph, called 'City, Country and Coast' at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street from today Friday until Sunday 11th May from 10am - 4pm. Paintings, ceramics and prints exploring the landscape of Brighton and Seaford.

'MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY' a talk by Graham Wratten on Stanley Mockford, creator of the Mayday Signal. Today Friday at the Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7pm. Please book online at www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events

OPEN MORNING at Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road tomorrow Saturday from 10am - 12 noon. All ages and abilities welcome. Tel: 01323 899845 or Online: www.seafordbowlingclub.co.uk

SEAFORD SESSIONS: Jacob & Drinkwater, a dynamic and emotionally charged folk from the South West duo, tomorrow Saturday at the Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or Online: www.ticketsource.co.uk

SEAFORD MUSIC SOCIETY - 'Facade - An Entertainment' with Dame Felicity Lott and Michael Bulman at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road tomorrow Saturday from 3pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street, Online: www.ticketsource.co.uk or on the door.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday 11th May from 10am - 1pm. Including pop up pantry, confidential one to one with Citizens Bureau and a talk by Anne Bickmore from ABC Fund.

www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday 12th May from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or Online: www.wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz or on the door.

SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday 14th May at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane, from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All are welcome. Tel: 01323 492433

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Apprentice' Cert. 15 on Friday 16th May from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, or Online: www.seafordcinema.org and on the door.