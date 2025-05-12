Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, BATTERIES and hearing loss advice today Friday, at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. For further information Tel: 01323 722505

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road, today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.or.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Apprentice' Cert. 15 today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

OPEN MORNING tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road from 10am - 12 noon. All ages and abilities welcome. Tel: 01323 899845

LUNCHTIME CONCERT tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonards Church, Church Street from 1pm. Free Entry with a retiring collection.

CAR BOOT & CRAFT FAIR tomorrow Sunday 18th May at the Martello Fields, eastern end of the seafront from 9am - 1pm. Stall holders from 8.30am. Organised by Seaford Bonfire Society.

SEVEN SISTERS LACE SOCIETY are meeting on Sunday 18th May at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 4pm. Beginners welcome as tuition is available. Tel: 07941327409

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Community drop in including pop up pantry. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

EXHIBITION (Form, Frame, Fire) by four Sussex Artists at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street from Wednesday 21st - Sunday 25th May - 10am - 5pm. www.thecryptgallery.com

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Paddington in Peru' Cert. PG on Friday 23rd May at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are advisable from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org

TALK - 'My Life as a Crew Member' given by James Johnson on Saturday 24th May at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village from 6.30pm for 7pm start. Ticket event only, at £10 including refreshments is available from Angies Newsagent, Claremont Road. Donations to RNLI - Newhaven and is organised by the Willett Charitable Trust.