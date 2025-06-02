Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Small Things Like These' Cert. 12A, today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. For more details Tel: 01323 722505 or www.eastsussexhearing.org.uk

MANSPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. A Drop in Group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

EXHIBITION by Ouse Valley Artists - 'Our Happy Place', continuing from today Friday until Sunday 8th June, 10am to 4pm daily at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street. www.thecryptgallery.com

BOSTON CHALLENGE by David Mamet is the latest production from Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road. Performances from today Friday to Saturday 14th June at 7.45pm (Mon - Fri) and 2.30pm (Saturday). Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: ticketsource.co.uk. Enquiries Tel: 01323 897426

ART EXHIBITION at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street from tomorrow Saturday to Sunday 15th June (11am - 5pm daily). An exhibition from the Society of Sussex Painters, Sculptors and Printmakers. Tel: 07470876674 or Email: [email protected]

INCREDIBLE EDIBLE SEAFORD - a volunteer group are meeting on Sunday 8th June from 9am at Morrisons flowerbeds. www.sharingskills.co.uk/incredible-edible-seaford

SUMMER GARDEN PARTY at 11 Links Road from 11am - 4pm. All proceeds going to Children with Cancer and Mary's Meals. Ploughman's lunches and cakes while listening to the popular Seaford Silver Band.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road. A community drop in morning from 10am - 1pm. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday 9th June from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online at wegottickets.splashpointjazz.com or on the door.

SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday 11th June at the Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors are welcome. Tel: 01323 492433 or Email: [email protected]

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing National Theatre Live 'A Streetcar Named Desire', on Wednesday 11th June at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.