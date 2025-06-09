Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

CONCENSUS CHOIR is back in Seaford tomorrow Saturday singing a variety of old, new, classical and popular songs at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road. Tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street. Tel: 01323 912770 or online http;//concentusonlineticketseller.com/

CAR BOOT & CRAFTS FAIR at the Martello Fields (eastern end of the seafront) on Sunday 15th June from 9am - 1pm. Stall holders from 8.30am. Organised by Seaford Bonfire Society.

FRIENDS OF THE SEA MEADOWS are meeting at the north end of Cliff Gardens on Sunday 15th June from 10am. Volunteers wanted. www.renaturingseaford.org/friendsofseameadows

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday 16th June from 10am - 1pm. Community drop in and pop up pantry with a talk at 11.30am, 'Travelling the rivers of Europe' given by Penny Jenner. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

EXHIBITION at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street from Thursday 19th June to Wednesday 16th July. For more information Tel: 07470876674, Email: [email protected]

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Friday 20th June from 10am -12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, Batteries and Hearing Lost Advice on Friday 20th June at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

'BENEATH THE LAYERS' - A new film by Chris Conil exploring the dawn of human presence in Britain and the South Coast showing on Friday 20th June at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7pm. Please book online at www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane is showing 'Calamity Jane' Cert. 'U' at 2.30pm and

'Widow Clicquot' Cert. 15 at 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, or Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SUSTAINABLE SEAFORD FAIR at Seaford Head School, Steyne Road from 12noon - 4pm. There will be music, food, drink, cookery, crafts, activities, Dr. Bike, Repair Cafe, clothes swap, forest school and much more. www.sustainable.sharingskills.co.uk