Seaford and Bishopstone village news

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing ' Calamity Jane' Cert. U at 2.30pm, today Friday. This relaxed screening is designed to help neuro-diverse audiences and those with sensory sensitivity enjoy the cinema. The sound is turned down, the lights are only dimmed and the film will play without ads and trailers, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Widow Clicquot' Cert. 15 today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, Hearing Loss Advice and Batteries today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Come and meet your local friendly team from East Sussex Hearing. Tel: 01323 722505

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group with occasional talks for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

NEW FILM by Chris Conil 'Beneath the Layers' will be shown at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road today Friday at 7pm. The film will be exploring the dawn of human presence in Britain and the south coast. Please book online: www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events

LUNCHTIME CONCERT tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 1pm. Claire Beesley (flute) and Pete Churchill (piano accordion). Free entry with a retiring collection.

SUSTAINABLE SEAFORD FAIR tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Head School, Steyne Road from 12 noon - 4pm. Join Seaford's schools and local community to discover small changes we can make for the planet. There will be music, food and drink, crafts, Dr. Bike, Repair Cafe, cloths swap, forest school, cookery and much more. www.sustainable.sharingskills.co.uk

SEAFORD SESSIONS tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7.30pm. Mishra - a global folk band combining traditional UK music with continent-spanning musical textures. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online: www.ticketsource.co.uk

OPEN DAY at Seaford Allotments, Sutton Drove on Sunday 22nd June from 11am - 4.30pm. Part of the National Garden Scheme. Plants and second hand tools for sale, tea and cakes also available. www.ngs.uk

OPEN DAY at Seaford Community Garden, Crouch Gardens on Sunday 22nd June from 12 noon - 5pm. Part of the National Garden Scheme. At 12 noon - 1pm Strum4Fun ukulele group will be playing. www.seaford-sussex.co.uk/scg

SEAFORD MOTORFEST 2025 is on Sunday 22nd June from 11am - 5pm at the Martello Fields (eastern end of the seafront). American, classic, vintage, and custom cars. Bikes, trikes and scooters. Live Bands, beer tent, funfair, stalls and food. Motorbike procession will leave McDonald's Newhaven at 11.30am escorted via the seafront to the Martello Fields. Email: [email protected]

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday 23rd June from 10am - 1pm. Community drop-in and pop up pantry. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

THE GARDEN SHOW - a exhibition at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street from Wednesday 25th June - Sunday 13th July. Sussex Contemporary Illustrators and Printmakers transforms the gallery into a captivating botanical arts festival. Diverse artworks, free art workshops for all ages, films and creative children's corner. www.thecryptgallery.com

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Anora' Cert. 18 on Friday 27th June at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.