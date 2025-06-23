Seaford and Bishopstone village news

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Anora' cert. 18, today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

OPEN CHURCH CAFE at St Leonard's Church, Church Street tomorrow Saturday from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk

COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT GARDENING & WELLBEING BRUNCH tomorrow Saturday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 11am - 1pm. Practical workshop and discussion on gardening and wellbeing with Miriam Thundercliffe of Peverells Garden, Seaford. Bring your own gardening gloves. There will be a healthy brunch and beverages. Admission Free. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

COMMUNITY LUNCH at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road tomorrow Saturday from 12 noon.

SEAFORD REPAIR SHOP at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road tomorrow Saturday from 1pm - 3.30pm. Bring your broken items for repair with the help of specialist volunteers. Refreshments available while you wait. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

SUMMER FESTIVAL at St. Peter's Church, Belgrave Road tomorrow Saturday from 12 noon - 4pm. Celebrating community. Miniature Masterpieces created by Seaford Groups, Societies, Schools and individuals, set in flower arrangements. Live music and dance, raffle, stalls and refreshments.

OPEN GARDEN and COFFEE MORNING at Cupani, 8 Sandgate Close on Sunday 29th June from 10.30am - 1pm. Fundraising event, tickets £7.50 including refreshments, available from Jan Tel: 07879818809 or email [email protected]

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm on Monday 30th June. Community drop in and pop up pantry. At 11.30am a talk by Rebecca from Havens Food Coop. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

OLDEN DAYS: Do you think you know Seaford? Well, you will know about its very old settlement then, won't you? If not, make sure you get to hear the next East Blatchington Lecture on Tuesday, 1st July at St. Peter's Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford.

That is when Charlie Grimble will explain all with a new talk he's calling 'Sutton, the Forgotten Settlement'. It is the result of his detailed research into the roots of this place which is now much better known as the Newlands development, where the school used to be, off the Eastbourne Road. This actually has Anglo-Saxon roots, which means it is older than Seaford itself.

With this fully illustrated talk he plans to cover a span of over 1,000 years to give a more balance view of this part of Seaford. It promises to be a fascinating delve in a bit of local history that not so many people know about.

The talk starts at 2.30pm and admission is £7 including refreshments. Tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street or by phoning the church office on 01323 899054 to leave a message to book and pay on the door.