Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

THE GARDEN SHOW continues at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street until Sunday 11th July, The gallery is transformed into a captivating botanical arts festival. Diverse artworks, free art workshops for all ages, films and creative children's corner. www.wearescip.co.uk

MAN SPACE, today Friday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group with occasional talks for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am to 12 noon. Come and meat your friendly team from East Sussex Hearing. Tel: 01323 722505

HEARTEASE - A group for bereaved people and anyone who's alone and would enjoy other people's company. Includes speakers, entertainment etc. and refreshments. At Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road today Friday from 2.30pm. For more information Tel. 01323 898678

COLOUR RUN & SUMMER FAIR at Annecy School, Sutton Avenue tomorrow Saturday from 11am - 3pm. Run, walk, hop, skip or jump, the family friendly Colour Run Course. Also Summer Fair with games, stalls, BBQ, bar, magician and much more. https.//www.pta.events.co.uk/annecy/

BOOT, CRAFT & PRODUCE FAIR on Sunday 6th July from 7.30am for stallholders and 9am - 1pm for the public at the Martello Fields (eastern end of the seafront). Pitch hire at £10 and there is no need to book. Free Parking and refreshments are available. For more information Tel: 01323 892986 or Email: [email protected]

NATIONAL OPEN GARDEN SCHEME on Sunday 6th July at various locations in Seaford. For more information visit https://ngs.org.uk

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Community drop in and pop up pantry. Confidential one to one advice sessions from Citizens Advice and at 11.30am a talk on Sussex Folklore. For more information: friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

WALK & TALK AT THE DOWNS on Tuesday 8th July from 10am at the Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road. Drop in and find out about the Growing Project for renaturing the verges around the playing fields and creating a rain garden at the Downs. Email: [email protected] or www.friendsofsuttondowns.co.uk

SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday 9th July from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors are welcome. Tel: 01323 492433 or [email protected]

TALK - 'Resorting to the Coast - Aspects of Holiday History' given by Geoffrey Mead at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road on Friday 11th July from 7pm. Please book online www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing ' The Substance' Cert. 18 on Friday 11th July at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SUMMER CONCERT by Seaford Choral Society at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Saturday 12th July from 6pm. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or online: www.seafordchoral-society.com