Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Substance' Cert. 18, today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

TALK - 'Resorting to the Coast - Aspects of Holiday History' given by Geoffrey Mead today Friday from 7pm at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road. Please book tickets online www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events

SUMMER CONCERT - 'Songs of Nature' by Seaford Choral Society tomorrow Saturday from 6pm at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street or online: www.seaford-choral-society.com

NATIONAL OPEN GARDEN SCHEME continues at various gardens around Seaford. Information available visit https://ngs.org.uk

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday 14th July. A community drop in and pop up pantry from 10am - 1pm. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Sandown Road on Monday 14th July from 7pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: wegottickets.com/splaspointjazz or on the door.

ART EXHIBITION - 'As Far as the Eye can See' by Andrea & Jerry Shearing from Wednesday 16th - Sunday 20th July from 10am - 6pm at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street. Land and seascapes from artists immersed in the environment.

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Friday 18th July from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, batteries and hearing loss advice on Friday 18th July from 10am - 12 noon at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road. Tel: 01323 722505