Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

SEA SUNDAY: A well attended service was had last Sunday at St. Andrew's Church, Bishopstone Village. In attendance was the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr. Andrew Blackman with the Mayors of Newhaven and Seaford together with various groups with connections with the sea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service was in aid of The Mission to Seafarers (caring for seafarers around the world). The Sermon was given by Revd. Chris Collison and he reminded us to think how the clothes we wear, the food we eat, the transport we take - 90% of it arrives by sea. For these items to arrive to our shores, there are seafarers from all over the world who face months away from home, enduring both literal and metaphorical storms as they work in isolated and often dangerous conditions. If you would like to find out more of the Mission to Seafarers Email: [email protected] or www.missiontoseafarers.org

MAN SPACE today Friday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Come and meet your local friendly team from East Sussex Hearing. Tel: 01323 722505 or www.eastsussexhearing.org.uk

User (UGC) Submitted

CLAIRE'S MERMAID BENCH will be unveiled tomorrow Saturday, east of Frankie's Beach Kiosk at 2pm followed by a beach clean at 2.30pm. www.plasticfreeseaford.co.uk

LUNCHTIME CONCERT tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 1pm. Playing the piano will be Maggie Grimsdell and Pam Cragg. Free Entry with a retiring collection.

ARCHAEOLOGY, HISTORY & HERITAGE WEEKEND at Old West Dean Manor, West Dean BN25 4AL. Tomorrow Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 4pm. Lots to see including Elizabethan terrace, manor ruins, hot bed, walled garden orchard, 13th century dovecote and much more including refreshments. Entry £3 or £5 for family. Free Parking. Email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXHIBITION at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street of ceramics and glass by Liza Morton and Adele Walshe from tomorrow Saturday to Sunday 27th July from 10am - 4pm.

CAR BOOT & CRAFT FAIR on Sunday 20th July at the Martello Fields at the eastern end of the seafront from 9am - 1pm. Stallholders from 8.30am. Organised by Seaford Bonfire Society.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED by Friends of the Sea Meadows, North end of Cliff Gardens. A group of nature enthusiasts who help remove litter and monitor these fields for wildlife. On Sunday 20th July from 10am. www.renaturingseaford.org/friendsofseamedows

SEVEN SISTERS LACE SOCIETY are meeting on Sunday 20th July from 10am - 4pm at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road. Beginners welcome and tuition provided. Tel: 07941327409

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Sunday 20th July from 11am - 1pm. Cookery demonstrations and talk. Free Entry. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

GARDEN PARTY/FETE at Threeways Nursing Home, Beacon Road on Sunday 20th July from 2pm - 4pm. To be opened by Dame Jacqueline Wilson. Various stalls, cream teas, BBQ and live music. Everyone is welcome and Free Admission.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am to 1pm. A community drop in and pop up pantry. Talk at 11.30am on 'Making Mini Meadows' by Seaford Action for Nature. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY ANNUAL EXHIBITION starts of Monday 21st July to Saturday 2nd August from 10am - 1pm (wseekdays) 10am - 5pm (Saturdays) and 1pm - 5pm (Sundays) at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street. Free Admission. www.seafordps.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RETROSPECTIVE by Karen Saunders at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street from Wednesday 23rd July to Sunday 27th July from 10am - 5pm. A exhibition of batik paintings, sculptures using driftwood, mixed media artwork and silk painting on fabric.

FAMILY WILDLIFE FUN DAY at the Brickfield, Marine Parade (western end of the seafront) on Friday 25th July from 11am - 2pm. Bring a picnic and join in the activities including a bug hunt and identification, stone painting, weaving, cake decoration and games. Free Entry and all are welcome.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Brutalist' Cert. 18 on Friday 25th July from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.