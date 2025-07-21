Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

FUN DAY for all the family today Friday at the Brickfield, Marine Parade (western end of the seafront) from 11am - 2pm. Bring a picnic and join in the activities including a bug hunt and identification, stone painting, weaving, cake decoration and games. Free Entry and all are welcome.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing ' The Brutalist' Cert. 18 today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

OPEN CHURCH CAFE tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIFE IN THE GRAVEYARD - Seaford Natural History Society are meeting tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 10am. Details at seafordnaturalhistory.org.uk or www.renaturingseaford.org.uk

Your world

REPAIR CAFE & LUNCH tomorrow Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 12 noon for lunch and at 1pm - 3.30pm for the Repair Cafe. Bring your broken items for repair by specialist volunteers. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

SPINNING, TEXTILE & WEAVING CRAFTS at Seven Sisters Country Park Visitor Centre, Exceat on Sunday from 11am - 3pm. Demonstrations of these crafts including natural dyeing, inkle loom weaving, Kumihimo braid making and more.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Community drop in and pop up pantry. Confidential one to one advice sessions from Citizens Advice from 10.30am - 1.30pm. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXHIBITION (Uno 25 Seven: Allegro) at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street from Wednesday 30th July to Wednesday 20th August. A joyful fusion of inspiring uses of materials and techniques. Open daily from 10am - 4pm and 12 noon - 3pm (Sunday). Tel: 07470 876674 or Email: [email protected]

AGM of Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village will be held on Wednesday 30th July at 7pm in the Parish Hall.