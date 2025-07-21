Seaford and Bishopstone Village News
SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing ' The Brutalist' Cert. 18 today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.
OPEN CHURCH CAFE tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk
LIFE IN THE GRAVEYARD - Seaford Natural History Society are meeting tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 10am. Details at seafordnaturalhistory.org.uk or www.renaturingseaford.org.uk
REPAIR CAFE & LUNCH tomorrow Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 12 noon for lunch and at 1pm - 3.30pm for the Repair Cafe. Bring your broken items for repair by specialist volunteers. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk
SPINNING, TEXTILE & WEAVING CRAFTS at Seven Sisters Country Park Visitor Centre, Exceat on Sunday from 11am - 3pm. Demonstrations of these crafts including natural dyeing, inkle loom weaving, Kumihimo braid making and more.
MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Community drop in and pop up pantry. Confidential one to one advice sessions from Citizens Advice from 10.30am - 1.30pm. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
EXHIBITION (Uno 25 Seven: Allegro) at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street from Wednesday 30th July to Wednesday 20th August. A joyful fusion of inspiring uses of materials and techniques. Open daily from 10am - 4pm and 12 noon - 3pm (Sunday). Tel: 07470 876674 or Email: [email protected]
AGM of Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village will be held on Wednesday 30th July at 7pm in the Parish Hall.