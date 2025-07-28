Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

SEAFORD PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY ANNUAL EXHIBITION, finishes tomorrow Saturday. Many prints on sale at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 10am - 1pm today Friday and tomorrow Saturday from 10am - 5pm. Free Admission.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ART EXHIBITION at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street continuing until Wednesday 20th August from 10am - 4pm (weekdays) and 12 noon - 3pm (Sundays). A collection of joyful fusion of inspiring uses of materials and techniques. Tel: 07470876674

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. Today a walking tour of Lewes, departing at 10.27am. Leweswww.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEAFORD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY ANNUAL SHOW tomorrow Saturday at Chyngton Methodist Church, Milberg Road from 1.30pm - 4pm. Refreshments, Plant Stall and local crafters with items for sale. Entry £1 (children free). www.seafordhorti.com

Your world

DINNER JAZZ tomorrow Saturday at the Old Plough, 20 Church Street from 7pm. With Neil Richardson and Miles Danso. Tel: 01323 872921 or www.splashpointjazz.com

BOOT, CRAFT & PRODUCE FAIR on Sunday at the Martello Fields (eastern end of the seafront) from 9am - 1pm (stallholders from 7.30am). Free Parking and admission. Refreshments available. For more information Tel: 01323 892986

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. A community drop in and pop up pantry. At 10.30am Citizens Advice and 11.30am a talk by Dick Broady on the Firefighters Charity. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ILLUSTRATED TALK - 'The Impact of the Fitzgerald Charity on Seaford's Victorian Development' given by Charlie Grimble on Friday 8th August at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7pm. Please book online: www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events