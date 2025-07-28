Seaford and Bishopstone Village News
ART EXHIBITION at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street continuing until Wednesday 20th August from 10am - 4pm (weekdays) and 12 noon - 3pm (Sundays). A collection of joyful fusion of inspiring uses of materials and techniques. Tel: 07470876674
MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. Today a walking tour of Lewes, departing at 10.27am. Leweswww.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
SEAFORD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY ANNUAL SHOW tomorrow Saturday at Chyngton Methodist Church, Milberg Road from 1.30pm - 4pm. Refreshments, Plant Stall and local crafters with items for sale. Entry £1 (children free). www.seafordhorti.com
DINNER JAZZ tomorrow Saturday at the Old Plough, 20 Church Street from 7pm. With Neil Richardson and Miles Danso. Tel: 01323 872921 or www.splashpointjazz.com
BOOT, CRAFT & PRODUCE FAIR on Sunday at the Martello Fields (eastern end of the seafront) from 9am - 1pm (stallholders from 7.30am). Free Parking and admission. Refreshments available. For more information Tel: 01323 892986
MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. A community drop in and pop up pantry. At 10.30am Citizens Advice and 11.30am a talk by Dick Broady on the Firefighters Charity. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
ILLUSTRATED TALK - 'The Impact of the Fitzgerald Charity on Seaford's Victorian Development' given by Charlie Grimble on Friday 8th August at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7pm. Please book online: www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events