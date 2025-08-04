Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

ILLUSTRATED TALK given by Charlie Grimble on 'The Impact of the Fitzgerald Charity on Seaford's Victorian Development', today Friday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7pm. Please book tickets online at www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LAST MINUTE ARTISTS - NEXT STOP! are at the Pump Barn, Seven Sisters Country Park Visitor Centre, Exceat from tomorrow Saturday to Sunday 17th August from 10am - 4.30pm. Twenty four artists are displaying photography, painting, textiles, jewellery, stained glass and ceramics.

ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL, in and around Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village tomorrow Saturday from 2pm - 4pm. Free family fun afternoon for children (3 to 12 year olds) accompanied by adults. Activities include a bug hunt, nature spotting, filling a box with delights etc. Refreshments available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INCREDIBLE EDIBLE SEAFORD are meeting on Sunday 10th August at Morrison's Flower Beds, Dane Road from 9am. A volunteer group growing food for the community. Gardening, chat, tea and snacks. www.sharingskills.co.uk/incredible-edible-seaford

User (UGC) Submitted

OPEN AIR SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE at St. Andrew's Church, Bishopstone Village on Sunday 10th August from 3.30pm. A short open air service in St. Andrew's churchyard, in memory of those 'at rest'. Followed by a cup of tea in the Parish Hall. All are welcome.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. A community drop in and pop up pantry. There will also be Energy advice by Ovesco at 10am, Legal Advice from 10.30am and a Talk on fitness at 11.30am. www.friendsofbishopstonestation,org,uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ will be at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday 11th August from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Tel: 01323 897426, on the door or at wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WALK & TALK at the Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road on Tuesday 12th August from 10am. Drop in and find out about the growing project for renaturing the verges around the playing fields and creating a rain garden at the Downs. For further details Email: [email protected] or www.friendsofsuttondowns.co.uk

SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday 13th August at Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel: 01323 492433 or www.seafordstampclub.co.uk

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, BATTERIES and Hearing Advice is available at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road on Friday 15th August from 10am - 12 noon. For more information Tel: 01323 722505 or www.eastsussexhearing.org.uk

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Friday 15th August from 10.00am - 12 noon. A drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk