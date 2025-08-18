Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

OPEN CHURCH CAFE Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 1pm to 3pm. Bring your broken items for repair by specialists volunteers. Refreshments available while you wait. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

COMMUNITY LUNCH Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road from 12 noon.

PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION EXHIBITION Saturday and Sunday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 11am - 4pm. Trains, track and station architecture in and around Bishopstone Station on show, part of the Rail200 celebrations. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Your World

EXHIBITION at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street from Saturday until Sunday, August 31. Work from seven artists and makers rooted in the natural world and the quiet wonder it inspires. Tel: 07470876674

OPEN DAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday, August 25 from 10am -4pm. Including tours at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Including Becca's Face Painting, Citizens Advice, Havens Food Coop, A Touch of Gentleness, Samaritans and Ovesco Energy. Refreshments available. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

EAST DEAN & FRISTON VILLAGE SHOW on Monday, August 25 at East Dean Village Hall, Gilberts Drive, East Dean from 2pm - 4.30pm. Displays of Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Show. Refreshments available including homemade cake and scones. Entry £2.