Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT Saturday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 11am to 1pm. Demonstration of cooking from random items in your cupboard or the garden. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

OPERA GALA EVENING on Sunday, August a31 t St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 7.30pm. An evening with performers from Glyndebourne Opera, English National Opera and the Royal Opera House. Tickets at £15 payable on the night by cash or cheque. Proceeds in aid of Dementia UK and Intergenerational Opera. Tel: 07966621229 or Email: [email protected]

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS' DREAM at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from Friday, September 5 to Saturday, September 13. Performances at 7.45pm (Mon - Fri) and 2.30pm (Sat). Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.ticketsource.co.uk

BE AWARE: A special public awareness meeting about the dangers of Scams and other community issues has been arranged at St Peter's Church, Belgrave Road on Tuesday, September 9 from 2.30pm to 4pm. It will be held by Jane Disney, one of the Seaford Police Community Officers, in the Chapel Rooms. Entry is free and light refreshments will be provided.