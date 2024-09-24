Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaford & Bishopstone

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'La Chimera' (Subtitles) Cert. 15 today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

OPEN CAFE at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street tomorrow Saturday from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome.

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road tomorrow Saturday from 1pm - 3.30pm. Bring your broken items for repair by specialist volunteers. Refreshments available. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

PRE-LOVED SCHOOL UNIFORM POP UP SHOP at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road tomorrow Saturday from 1pm - 3.30pm. Donate or sell old school uniforms. www.schooluniform.sharingskills.co.uk

EXHIBITION at Gallery Uno, 14 High Street. Uno Solo Four; 'Looking Beyond', a fine art photography exhibition. Starting tomorrow Saturday to Sunday 6th October from 10am - 4pm. For more information go to [email protected]

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Community drop-in and pop-up pantry. For more information go to www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk