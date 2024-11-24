Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

CHRISTMAS ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR continuing at the Crypt Gallery, Church Street until Sunday, December 1 from 10.30am - 4.30pm. Many items from local artists.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'All of us Strangers' Cert.15 on Friday, November 29 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SEAFORD CHRISTMAS MAGIC Saturday (November 30) in the town centre, from 10am - 6.30pm. Lots of fun for everyone, including Christmas wreath making in the High Street, market in Broad Street, the popular lantern making and parade at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road and lots, lots more. Live music in Broad Street from 5pm with the official switch on of the Christmas lights by Father Christmas and the Mayor of Seaford at 5.30pm. For more details www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk

OPEN CAFE at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street on Saturday, November 30, as part of Christmas Magic, from 10am - 4pm. Free refreshments, and crafts for the children. Pop in and have some fun. www.seafordparish.org.uk

CHRISTMAS FAYRE at St. Thomas More Church Hall, Sutton Road on Saturday November 30, from 10.30am - 3pm. A variety of stalls, raffle and refreshments of soup, tea, coffee and cake.

OPERA GALA EVENING on Sunday, December 1 at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 7.30pm. Tickets at £15 available on the night (Cash or Cheque), reservations advised. Tel: 07966621229 or email: [email protected]

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Nutcracker' Cert. PG (Ballet) on Friday, December 6 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.