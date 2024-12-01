Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice, Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Nutcracker' (ballet) cert. PG on Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SEAFORD LITTLE THATRE, Steyne Road is performing 'See How they Run' from from Friday to Saturday, December 14 from 7.45pm (Mon - Fri) and 2.30pm (Sat 7th and 14th). Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online: www.ticketsource.co.uk

MAN SPACE Friday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 12 noon. A drop-in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

FUND RAISER by Seaford Inner Wheel on Saturday at Cross Way Church, Clinton Place from 11.30am - 1.30pm. Including a cake stall, name the cuddly bear, bacon butties, vegetarian hot dogs and hot drinks. In aid of Shelter Box.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT by Seaford Choral Society, Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 5pm. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tulley Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or online www.trybooking.com/uk/EBIS

CHRISTMAS MARKET at The Pump Barn, Seven Sisters Country Park, Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 4pm. Locally made crafts and produce, seasonal treats and festive fun. www.sevensisters.org.uk/whats-on

CHRISTMAS FAYRE at Threeways Nursing Home, Beacon Road on Sunday, December 8 from 2pm - 4pm. Free Entry. Raising funds for Samaritans UK

QUIET CHRISTMAS SERVICE at St, Leonard's Church, Church Street on Sunday, December 8 from 4pm

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday, December 9 from 7pm. Advance tickets from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz or on the door.

CAROLS FOR ST. WILFRID'S at Cross Way Church, Clinton Place on Wednesday, December 11 from 1.30pm - 3pm. £3 entrance including tea/coffee and mince pies.

MAYOR'S CAROL SERVICE at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street on Wednesday, December 11 from 6.30pm.

SEAFORD STAMP & POST CARD CLUB are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 11 at Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 6.30pm for 7pm start. Christmas dinner for members and guests. Tel: 01323 492433

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Holdovers' Cert. 15 on Friday, December 13 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.