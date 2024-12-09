Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Holdovers' Cert. 15 on Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SEAHAVEN POETS OPEN MIC, Friday at the Wellington Hotel, Steyne Road from 7.30pm. With guest poet Jasmine Sharif. Tickets are Free and available from www.eventbrite.com

SEAFORD TOWN CHRISTMAS MARKET Saturday in Church Street for outdoor stalls and at St. Leonards Church for indoor stalls from 10am - 3pm.

CAROL CONCERT at Sutton Barn Community Club, Sutton Corner, Saturday from 10.30am. All members, family and friends welcome to come and sing along.

COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT at Bishopstone Station, Station, Saturday from 10.45am for a 11am - 1pm. Indian food demonstration. Free Entry. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

CONCENTUS SINGS CHRISTMAS at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Saturday from 4pm. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street; Online www.concentus.onlineticketseller.com or Tel: 01323 912770

EXHIBITION by Pamela Earl at the Crypt Gallery, Church Street from Saturday to Wednesday, December 18 from 11am - 3pm. Free Entry.

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE AND LUNCH at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road on Sunday, December 15. Community lunch at 12 noon. Repair Cafe from 1pm - 3.30pm. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

ST. ANDREW'S, BISHOPSTONE VILLAGE are holding their 'Nine Lessons of Carols' on Sunday, December 15 from 3.30pm.

ST. LUKES@7 CHRISTMAS, Walmer Road with Seaford Primary School Chamber Choir on Sunday, December 15 from 7pm.

ALL AGE CHRISTMAS SERVICE and Dedication at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday, December 15 from 10.15am and a CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION with Carols from 4.30pm.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am-1pm. Including Pop-up Cafe, Energy advice from Ovesco, Christmas Quiz, Raffle and community carol singing. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

HEARING AID BATTERIES AND HEARING LOSS ADVICE at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road on Friday, December 20from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Friday, December 20 from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk